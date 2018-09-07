Dread Scott, a world-renowned artist who recently orchestrated a re-enactment of the largest rebellion of enslaved people in American history and who once burned $171 on Wall Street in a communal fire, joins the Globe's editorial page editor Bina Venkataraman for a conversation about the role that public and performance art have to play in our current moment of social upheaval -- and in long-term political change.
The Globe does not tolerate hate speech or incendiary language in our virtual events. In the event of any violation, we reserve the right to remove you from the event and take legal action against you, including but not limited to reporting your behavior to the authorities.
By providing us with your email address as part of your registration to any Boston Globe or Boston.com event, you will also be added to our select newsletter lists. You may opt out of these lists at any time by clicking the unsubscribe links provided in the newsletters. View our privacy policy. Your participation in any event is subject to our Terms of Service.